Skechers opens inaugural flagship store in Copenhagen

On the back of strong growth in the Nordics, US footwear specialist Skechers is doubling down on its presence in the Danish market with the opening of its first flagship store in Copenhagen.

Located in Amagertorv, the 700 square metre space provides an extensive offering of Skechers goods, including products worn by leading athletes and innovations such as the Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins.

The interior is defined by digital LED screens and Copenhagen-inspired graphics, introducing a modernised take on the brand identity and its lifestyle footwear collections. A dedicated Skechers Performance area, meanwhile, serves as a gallery of the brand’s innovations.

The flagship adds on four Skechers concept stores already operating in Copenhagen, as well as 27 locations across Denmark as a whole. The brand is also stocked in around 5,300 retail stores and has its own e-commerce site dedicated to the country.

The choice to open up in Amagertorv is in part due to the area’s high-traffic, as well as responding to growth from the Nordic region in general, Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, said in a statement.

He added: “This all-encompassing flagship store joins our most prominent Skechers destinations around the globe–presenting Nordic consumers with the innovations, comfort, convenience and value that have made Skechers one of Europe’s fastest-growing names in footwear.”