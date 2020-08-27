Skechers to donate to Greater Toronto Area shelters

Global lifestyle brand, Skechers, has expanded its animal-saving movement with its charity, Bobs, supporting pets in need.

Skechers, with sales through Bobs, has helped save more than a million animals in the US, and it now plans to protect animal shelters across Canada, starting with a 35,000 dollar donation for Greater Toronto Area shelters in honour of National Dog Day.

Established in the US in 2015, Bobs’ makes a donation to the Petco Foundation to help save and support animals for every product sold.

David Beecroft, country manager of Skechers Canada, said in a statement: “Introducing Bobs from Skechers’ charitable component to Canadians is a wonderful chance for us to help dogs and cats in our region. Through our partnership with the Petco Foundation, the first grant of 25,000 dollars will be made to Dog Tales Rescue & Sanctuary in King City, Ontario - a refuge for dogs, cats and farm animals - and we look forward to supporting more shelters nationwide.

“Bobs is a year-round lifestyle footwear offering that will allow for ongoing donations, season after season - a huge potential benefit for organisations that continually receive new animals in need of loving homes.”

Skechers president, Michael Greenberg, said: “Since its launch in 2015, Bobs has grown from a small collection to a well-recognized brand. From shirts to shoes and beyond, dog and cat lovers can wear and share their love and with our new Bobs men’s offering, we have another opportunity to help even more shelter pets.

“In the United States, Bobs has donated more than 5.6 million dollars to support animal welfare, and we believe that this campaign will resonate with Canadians who are passionate about saving dogs and cats in their communities.”

With the sales from Bobs in the US alone, more than 1 million animals have been saved or supported. Since 2011, Skechers has donated 15.8 million pairs of new shoes to children in Canada and 60 other countries around the world, and more than 26,000 new pairs of shoes will be given to children in Canada this year.