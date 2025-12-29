Skims expands into UAE with Dubai store

Kim Kardashian’s Skims has entered the Middle East with the opening of its first store in Dubai. The launch was enacted alongside the brand’s regional partner, luxury retail group Al Tayer Insignia.

For Skims, the opening marks a milestone in the brand’s global expansion. The company has set out to strengthen its presence in select regions, to some of which it has already brought a store concept reflective of its signature minimalist aesthetic.

The new location at Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates also embodies this identity through the inclusion of warm lighting, oversized signage and curved openings, all contributing to an immersive in-store experience.

A curated selection of Skims products is available at the site, including its Fits Everybody, Seamless Sculpt and Cotton Fleece collections.

Skims Dubai store. Credits: Skims.

The decision to venture into UAE and, more specifically, Dubai comes as Skims continues to build on ongoing retail momentum in key global markets. The company, now believed to be valued at five billion dollars following new funding, has already cemented its physical presence across the US and has confirmed plans to open its first UK store in 2026.

For Skims co-founders Jens Grede and Kim Kardashian, Dubai represents a dynamic retail market that sets the standard for luxury retail, making its first store “an obvious next chapter” for the brand.

In a statement, Al Tayler Insignia CEO, Dee Sarai, added that there was already a strong demand for Skims in the region. “Bringing Skims to our market reflects our ongoing commitment to introducing forward-thinking, relevant brands and delivering elevated shopping experiences that truly resonate with our customers,” Sarai continued.