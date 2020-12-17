Skims forays into Middle East markets with launch on Ounass

Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear label Skims has been growing quickly. Shortly after announcing new retail partnerships with Net-a-Porter and Ssense, the brand has now partnered with Ounass, a retail platform that operates exclusively in the Middle East.

This new partnership marks the first time Skims will be available in the region.

Skims' collections will be through the Ounass e-commerce site, offering women's shapewear, underwear, and loungewear. Customers in Dubai will be eligible for two-hour delivery services, and same-day delivery will be offered throughout the UAE. Customers in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar will be able to receive express delivery.

“I first visited Dubai back in 2011 and it’s one of my favorite places," Kardashian stated in a press release. "I am so excited for SKIMS to continue to expand and have a larger global presence. I can’t wait for Ounass customers to discover and try the products.”