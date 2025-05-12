Skims to open first UK flagship store in London

Skims is set to enter the UK retail market. Commercial business firm The Crown Estate has confirmed the signing of a one-year lease with Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand for a site on Regent Street, London, set to open summer 2026.

Little is currently known about what the store will entail over its 12,000 square feet span. The site will be the first standalone location for the brand in the UK, which has only previously hosted short-term pop-ups in partnership with third-party retailers in the region.

Skims only entered the permanent retail market in early 2024, when it opened its first flagship store in Los Angeles, California. Here, the brand's extensive product range for women and men, across loungewear, underwear and shapewear, is available in a space that mirrors Skims’ synonymous design codes.

For The Crown Estate, Skims’ signing intends to enhance the diversity of the firm’s wider retail and leisure offering, its retail leading director, Laura Thursfield, said in a release. With this, the organisation thus hopes to boost footfall and commercial activity in London’s West End, by driving different audiences to the destination.

In Skims’ case, meanwhile, the opening builds on a larger expansion plan into key global markets, a strategy highlighted by chief commercial officer, Robert Norton, who said Regent Street’s “global prestige and vibrant history make it the perfect setting to debut our immersive retail experience”.

Co-founded in 2019 by reality star Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, Skims has continued to roll out an ambitious expansion plan, reflected in its entry into menswear in 2023 and later in its pursuit of physical retail. The company currently operates seven permanent stores throughout the US, and is also present in select retailers in Europe, China and Australia.