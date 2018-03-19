Skinnydip continues to roll out standalone stores

Accessories and lifestyle brand Skinnydip known for its quirky phone cases and bags, is continuing to grow its retail presences with the opening of five new standalone stores within Intu shopping centres as part of 12 openings for the retailer since 2017.

Commenting on the appeal of bricks-and-mortar stores, Skinndyip co-founder Richard Gold, said: “As Skinnydip continues to rapidly grow, bricks-and-mortar stores are a key part of our strategy. Our stores help to bring the brand to life, and bridge the gap between what the customer sees online and the overall experience we create in store.

“All of our stores are designed to be “instagrammable,” allowing customers to share their experience via social media. All of our brand ambassadors are extremely passionate to work with Skinnydip and we pride ourselves is always offering an exceptional customer experience.”

The recent five openings were in Intu Trafford Centre, Intu Lakeside, Intu Watford, Intu Victoria Centre and Intu Chapelfield, and adds to its existing stores at Bluewater, Lakeside, Brent Cross and Westfield Stratford, as well as in London’s Covent Garden and on Carnaby Street.

Gold added: "Part of our process in selecting locations comes from the data we receive online, this allows us to see the most popular locations worldwide. We also have presence in most shopping centres through our retail partners, which gives us key data to make informed decisions of where would be suitable for us to open.”

Julian Wilkinson, asset management director at Intu, commented: “Skinnydip is the latest brand to take advantage of all that Intu has to offer, from our high footfall to our ability to create more reasons for customers to visit and stay longer.”

The brand was founded in 2011 by brothers James and Richard Gold and friend Lewis Blitz, and began selling quirky and colourful phone cases online and through concessions, such as Topshop and House of Fraser, and has since expanded into beauty, stationery, jewellery and fashion accessories, and later this year it is due to launch its own-brand clothing range.

Image: courtesy of Skinnydip