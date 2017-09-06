Skinnydip opens at Meadowhall

Fashion accessories brand Skinnydip has opened its first standalone store outside of London in Yorkshire’s Meadowhall shopping centre.

Skinnydip, known for its colourful and quirky fashion accessories range of phone cases, bags and jewellery, has opened a 1,000 square foot store on Meadowhall’s High Street, alongside retailers including Zara and Levi’s.

The London-based brand also has standalone stores in London’s Camden, Westfield White City and at Brent Cross shopping centre.

Meadowhall has had a number of new stores debut this year including Flannels, Schuh Kids, Timberland, as well as upsized Primark and Sports Direct flagships as part of the shopping centres 60 million pound refurbishment.

Image: courtesy of Meadowhall