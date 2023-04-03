Sloane Street begins 46-million-pound transformation

London landlord Cadogan has begun its 46-million-pound, two-year redevelopment of Sloane Street to create a green boulevard spanning from Knightsbridge to Sloane Square.

The two-year programme represents the first major streetscape improvements on London’s iconic street since the area was commissioned by the 1st Earl Cadogan in the 18th Century. The initiative will be funded by Cadogan and delivered in partnership with Kensington and Chelsea Council to “transform and enhance the vibrant neighbourhood and globally renowned home of luxury retail”.

The project will be completed at the end of 2024 and will include a significant widening of the street’s pavements, along with a planting scheme, new street furniture and enhanced lighting. There will also be subtly ‘designing in’ additional security measures to create a more welcoming environment for pedestrians.

London architects John McAslan + Partners, whose recent work includes the transformation of King’s Cross Station, are leading on the public realm masterplan and the landscape, with the planting set to be overseen by multiple Chelsea Flower Show winner Andy Sturgeon, who will follow a ‘royal’ colour palette of rich maroons, reds, purples and blues for the diverse and climate resilient mix of flowers, shrubs and more than 100 new trees.

Image: Cadogan; Sloane Street CGI

Hugh Seaborn, chief executive of Cadogan, said in a statement: “These works will strengthen Sloane Street’s position as a global destination for luxury retail and create an even more desirable environment for local residents and businesses - creating a more beautiful, inspiring, greener, cleaner and better-connected environment.

“As the majority, long-term landowner on Sloane Street, we have a dedicated objective and responsibility – to protect the area’s historical significance but also ensure it is one of the world’s most elegant and desirable luxury shopping destinations.”

Dior and Louis Vuitton to upsize stores on Sloane Street

The project will be complemented by continued investment from luxury brands, including the upsizing of Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Bottega Venetta, as well as the opening of Valentino’s new townhouse in 2024.

Christian Dior plans to double the size of its Sloane store through a relocation to occupy 9,000 square feet at 196-198 Sloane Street, which is due to open in July. While Louis Vuitton is growing ‘up’ by a floor in its existing store, adding 1,874 square feet to 190-192 Sloane Street.

While Valentino will relocate to a new 8,170 square foot unit next year at 185-186 Sloane Street, and Bottega Veneta is extending its current space at 33 Sloane Street.

Image: Cadogan; Sloane Street CGI

There have also been new openings recently from Emilia Wickstead, Diptyque and Anya Hindmarch, and Kiton is opening at 49 Sloane Street in May.

In addition, Walpole is opening its new headquarters in May. The luxury industry body has secured a three-story red brick townhouse, which will feature a member’s lounge and event space suitable for board meetings and intimate press days.