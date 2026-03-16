Sloane Street Estate announces pop-up series championing emerging brands

The Sloane Stanley Estate, comprising 18 acres across Chelsea and Fulham in London, including more than 250 shops, has announced a series of pop-ups spanning fashion, jewellery and lifestyle brands, as part of its commitment to championing emerging brands in a prime location.

Over the next few months, five emerging brands, including London-based womenswear label Minka Dink, womenswear designer Louise Gillard, and jewellery brand Bijoux De Mimi, will be taking over more than 10,000 square feet of curated pop-up space on the King’s Road.

Minka Dink womenswear label Credits: Minka Dink

The first will be UK label Stoned & Waisted, known for its luxury shearling coats, reversible pieces and timeless outerwear, which will be available at 340 King’s Road until March 25, while Minka Dink, known for its playful patterns and feminine silhouettes, will be returning for its third pop-up, opening a 1,728 square foot unit at 324-326 King’s Road from March until May 4.

Emerging fashion label Lexy London, founded by Dutch-born stylist Ellen Wiggin, will open at 340 King’s Road at the end of March, showcasing its seasonal collections until April 21, while contemporary womenswear designer Louise Gillard will bring her signature tailoring and fashion consciousness to 340 King’s Road for the first time, from April 24 to May 8.

Bijoux De Mimi jewellery Credits: Bijoux De Mimi

Then jewellery brand Bijoux De Mimi, known for its colourful pieces, will be returning with a four-month pop-up at 324-326 King’s Road, from May 6 to September 16.

Hannah Grievson, property director at Sloane Stanley, said in a statement: “We’re proud that so many independent brands continue to choose the Sloane Stanley Estate as the place to launch, and relaunch, their physical retail journey. Pop-ups are more than short-term shops; they’re strategic brand moments.

“Many of our tenants return year after year because our location, leasing flexibility and hands-on support help them connect with new customers and refine their bricks-and-mortar propositions. This season’s programme exemplifies our commitment to championing independent retail and fostering the next generation of retail innovators.”