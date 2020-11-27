Slowear opens third U.S. store in Brooklyn

Italian retailer group Slowear, known for carrying brands including Incotex, Zanone, Glanshirt, and Montedoro, has opened their third U.S. store in Williamsburg. This makes it the second store in New York and the first store in Brooklyn. The opening follow’s Slowear’s store opening in Chicago in early October.

The expansion in New York will continue with the opening of a storefront in the West Village in early 2021. By 2023, Slowear is expected to expand to the West Coast, with openings planned for Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The new Williamsburg store is located on North 3rd Street between Berry Street and Wythe Avenue. The open floor plan showcases product from all of Slowear’s retail partners. The store also features a sitting area around a curated selection of books, men’s skincare, and other lifestyle products.

Brick-and-mortar expansion has become a key focus for Slowear, even in the face of a global coronavirus pandemic prompting sporadic lockdowns. In Europe, the German market will also be a top priority with the recent opening of the Hamburg store and additional openings planned over the next three years in Dusseldorf and Berlin.

In a statement, Roberto Compagno, CEO of Slowear said, “Our retail expansion plan continues to be a focus for us, despite these difficult and uncertain times, and we are proud to be opening a second location in New York, a city that has welcomed us since we opened Prince Street in 2015. We will continue to focus on an integrated development of our digital platform, slowear.com, with physical stores in an omnichannel perspective.”

