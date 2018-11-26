Slowear Venezia opens its second store in Tokyo

Slowear Venezia, the all-Italian retail concept store, has opened its second Tokyo location in Marunouchi. This new store features an increased number of products and sharing spaces.

The new location also introduces a more modern, eclectic concept for Slowear Venezia. With the help of Visual Display, an avant-garde Italian company that creates unique concepts to support the branding an interior design of a store, Slowear has reinvented its retail concept by housing a variety of brands and experiences that all share the brand's promise to provide unique and innovative products made with care and dedication.

The store is described as halfway between a concept store and research space and a love letter to the Italian culture and art of making products that is the core of Slowear's DNA. Details of the space include a color palette of soft grays, blues, and burgundies, a book case inspired by 1950s designs, and handmade cement tiles from Lecce.

The use of light was an integral part of the store's interior design as it guides customers to products and spaces throughout the store, including the mixology bar, DJ Booth, and radio studio.

Traditionally confined to the conclusion of the shopping experience, the counter at Slowear Venezia sits right at the center of the store: here, cocktails are served during in-store events and guest DJs create the store’s soundtrack by playing collectible vinyls, marking the day with authentic tunes from the history of contemporary music.

The lounge, which has always been a distinctive feature of Slowear Venezia stores, remains a place of convenience and service, with a small coffee and Prosecco offering, magazines and photo books to browse, and space needed for a break.

The store also includes a number of exclusive partnerships including Felisi x Officina Slowear, Oway MAN by OWAY, and Foss Marai sparkling wines.

photos: courtesy of Purple PR