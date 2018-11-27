SMCP expands retail presence in Mexico, opens two new stores

SMCP, the parent company of Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot opened doors to its first two free-standing stores in Mexico City for Sandro and Maje in the Artz Pedregal mall, through a partnership with Retail Fashion Group, a subsidiary of Grupo Sordo Madaleno.

Commenting on these openings, Daniel Lalonde, SMCP’s Chief Executing Officer said: “I am very proud to see our group expanding its presence to yet another key country internationally. Mexico, with a young and fashion-savvy population, offers promising growth prospects for SMCP, as we have seen the desirability of our brands growing in the country over the last few years.”

The company said in a statement that with a young population, a fast-moving fashion industry and a growing demand, Mexico offers a promising growth potential for SMCP, so the group aims at delivering a dynamic expansion plan in the country for both Sandro and Maje over the coming years in key cities such as Polanco (Mexico City), Monterrey, Puebla and Guadalajara.

At the end of 2017, SMCP brands were present in more than 1,400 points of sales in 39 countries.

Picture:Facebook/Sandro Paris