SMCP launches in-store Maje app for staff and customers

London - French fashion group SMCP has launched a new store associate app for its staff and customers in 60 of its Maje stores.

The parent company of Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot created the new app together with PredictSpring and Salesforce Commerce to help align the online and offline retail journey customers make in order to offer an elevated digital store experience.

“Stores play a critical role in SMCP’s direct-to-consumer strategy and through the partnership with PredictSpring, we have created a premium digital in-store experience for both the associate and the customer. Our store associates have been impressed with the app’s ease-of-use and functionality and have quickly adopted this new technology,” said Flavien d’Audiffret, SMCP Digital and CRM Director.

Store employees in Maje stores in the UK, the US and France can now use the new app to check the availability of products online and in nearby stores, access customer information, such as their online purchase history, arrange deliveries for customers and complete in-store transactions. Customers, in turn, can use the new mobile store associate app to browse through branded content such as lookbooks and Instagram posts as well as complete store to web transactions.

“Store associates love using the e-Maje app to foster deeper customer connections,” added Beatrice Goasglas, Digital and CRM Director for Maje. “Through the app, the customer is taken on a journey where they can draw inspiration from branded content such as lookbooks and fashion trends. This, coupled with the store associate’s enhanced product knowledge, provides a more personalized shopping experience so the associate can better recommend and curate a collection specific to her lifestyle.”

The new app launch comes ahead of Maje’s new UK flagship store opening, which is set to launch on Regent Street in spring 2018.

Photo: Maje, SS18