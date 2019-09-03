Sneaker consignment retailer Flight Club expands retail

New York-based retailer Flight Club is expanding its brick-and-mortar presence. An industry pioneer for over a decade, Flight Club is a sneaker consignment seller for rare and collectible styles.

The retailer has announced that its Miami pop-up store, located in the city's Design District, will remain as a permanent location. This bring's Flight Club's permanent store location count up to three; its existing two stores are in New York City and Los Angeles.

Flight Club's Miami store will double in space with the addition of a second floor in the first half of 2020.

In addition to this, Flight Club will open a new pop-up space in London. The retailer will bring its rarest and most coveted sneakers to London's Soho neighborhood beginning September 5. Flight Club has partnered with UK luxury retailer Flannels for its London pop-up, which will exist within the first Flannels London flagship.

“In 2005, Flight Club pioneered sneaker resale with a brick and mortar store in New York, paving the way for the global multi-billion dollar industry,” said Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Flight Club's parent company, GOAT Group, in a statement. “Given London’s rich sneaker culture, we are excited to have Flight Club be a part of London’s ever growing sneaker community.”