Sneaker marketplace Goat launches AR ‘try-on’ feature

Sneaker platform Goat has launched a Try-On feature in their app which uses AR technology to allow users to see what they’d look like wearing rare and exclusive sneakers.

The new feature allows Goat’s over 20 million users to virtually try on some of the rarest Nike Dunks, such as Deftones, FLOM, Wu-Tang and Iron Maiden, as well as Air Jordan styles, such as the Stash, Black Album, Head Automatica and Stash x Futura.

Sneakers from unreleased samples will also be available, including the Air Jordan 4 'Purple Travis Scott,' Air Jordan 3 'Fragment,' Air Jordan 4 'Undefeated' and Air Yeezy 1 'Glow in the Dark Tour.'

"Product innovation has always been an integral part of our business and after early success with our previous AR launches, we knew Try-On was something we had to offer our community," Daishin Sugano, co-founder and CPO of Goat Group, said in a statement. "We're committed to sneaker culture and hope our new feature will elevate the experience of discovery for our community."

iOS users can update their GOAT app and access the Try-On feature through the app homepage.