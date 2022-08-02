Sneaker retailer Kick Game opens store at Liverpool One

Luxury sneaker retailer Kick Game has opened a new store on South John Street at Liverpool One.

The 3,500 square foot store is designed with a “high luxury feel” and carries sought-after sneakers from brands including Adidas, Supreme, and Nike.

“We are so excited to have opened the doors to our debut Liverpool store and introduce our exclusive selection of luxury sneakers and streetwear to the Liverpool audience,” said Kick Game CEO Alicia Thompson in a statement.

She described Liverpool as “an urban fashion hub” and a “key location for Kick Game, enabling us to further enhance our presence nationwide”.

It comes after London-based Kick Game secured 3.5 million pounds in September last year to accelerate its expansion and open physical stores both in the UK and abroad.

Founded in 2013 by sneakerhead brothers Robert and David Franks, Kick Game sells rare and sold-out sneakers from brands including Jordan, Nike, Yeezy, Off-White, Trapstar, Fear of God Essentials, and Supreme.

While it specialises in sneakers, the company also carries apparel.