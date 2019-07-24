Snow Peak opening its first UK store

Japanese outdoors and lifestyle brand Snow Peak will open its first UK outlet with a flagship store on Regent Street St James’s within St James’s Market, the joint venture between The Crown Estate and Oxford Properties.

The 4,300 square foot store will be split over three floors and will showcase Snow Peak’s Japanese camping equipment, gear and clothing. The basement will offer a practical space where retail staff can demonstrate and customers can experience the equipment, while the ground floor will house a tea and coffee bar.

Kei Saito, director of Snow Peak UK, said in a statement: “When looking for a flagship store in Europe, we were excited to find such a great retail space in St James’s Market. Surrounded by specialty stores and restaurants with a quality focus, we are very happy to begin our new chapter of the business here.”

Snow Peak, founded by Yukio Yamai, a keen mountaineer and outdoors enthusiast, broke into the outdoor lifestyle space in 1958 in Japan, named after the famous Japanese mountain, Tanigawa.

St James’s Market, a joint venture between The Crown Estate and Oxford Properties, is located between Regent Street St James’s and Haymarket, and includes Aspinal of London, Paul and Shark, ASSOS and Jigsaw St James’s Emporium alongside bespoke restaurant concepts.

Commenting on behalf of the joint venture partners, Oliver Smith, head of St James’s at The Crown Estate, added: “The addition of Snow Peak will further enhance the reputation of St James’s Market, and ensure we are a destination which is known for offering experiences which cannot be found anywhere else in London.”