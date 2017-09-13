Snow+Rock to open “statement” store in Bluewater

Outdoor sports brand Snow+Rock is set to open one of its largest stores in the UK at Bluewater in Kent this November.

The 13,000 square foot store is being described as a “statement” offering from Snow+Rock as it will stock skiwear, climbing and snow sports gear for men, women, and children from brands such as Arc’teryx, Fjall Raven, Patagonia, Kjus, Icebreaker, Garmin, and Rab, as well as a Runners Need shop-in-shop, offering products from world-leading running brands, expert advice and free gait analysis.

Located on the shopping centre’s Upper Rose Gallery the store will also house clothing, luggage, footwear, camping equipment, electronics, and accessories, alongside a range of bespoke services, including expert boot fitting and an exclusive snowboard care area for shoppers to edge and wax their winter sports equipment.

Paul McDermott, marketing and omnichannel director of Snow+Rock and Runners Need said: “We are delighted to be opening a store at Bluewater and look forward to joining an impressive collection of brands and retailers. We are confident that Bluewater will appeal to Snow+Rock and Runners Need’s core customers and help us attract a new audience, additionally, Landsec’s focus on experience is aligned perfectly to our own philosophy of providing an authentic retail destination for our customers.”

Landsec portfolio director Russell Loveland added: “This one-stop shop for outdoor sports lovers will bring a whole new experience-led retail offer to Bluewater, providing something new and exciting for guests.

“We have worked very closely with Snow + Rock to deliver another statement store that we are confident will engage Bluewater’s guests, providing an experience unavailable anywhere else in the South East.”

Snow+Rock was founded in 1982 on High Street Kensington, London and was acquired by AS Adventure Group in 2015, which also owns Cotswold Outdoor, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need.

Images: Snow+Rock