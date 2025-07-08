Soaring temperatures drive 18 percent ecommerce volume growth in UK

eCommerce order volumes across the UK and Europe surged by 18 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, with June experiencing a significant 25 percent rise in gross merchandise value (GMV). This robust growth was primarily fuelled by exceptionally warm summer temperatures and a boost from Father's Day gifting, according to the latest "Scurri Unpacked" data, a quarterly review of eCommerce delivery trends based on over 200 million annual shipments.

Record temperatures observed in May and June across the UK and much of Europe led to a sharp increase in sales for seasonal categories. Garden and outdoor products saw a 48 percent increase, followed by homewares at 46 percent, fashion at 33 percent, and sports equipment at 31 percent. In the UK specifically, eCommerce volumes climbed 6 percent for the quarter, partly driven by Father's Day spending, which was predicted to exceed 1.12 billion pounds this year. Top-performing categories in the UK included food and drink, fashion, pet and animal supplies, and tools and DIY.

Commenting on the trend report, Rory O’Connor, founder and CEO of Scurri, said, "May and June entered the record books as two of the hottest months seen across the UK and Europe. This, combined with Father’s Day trading, created ideal conditions for eCommerce growth. The uplift in outdoor, gifting and lifestyle categories shows how quickly consumer needs can shift and the importance of responding in real-time to capitalise on sales."

While the UK experienced steady growth, international shipping volumes also showed strong performance in certain regions. Germany posted a 37 percent increase in volumes in the second quarter, followed by Poland with 28 percent and Ireland with 21 percent. In contrast, volumes to the United States saw a significant decline of 17 percent, a direct reflection of the 10 percent tariffs introduced on UK goods on April 5, 2025.

O’Connor concluded, "With Scurri Unpacked, we’re opening access to our delivery data and sharing valuable insights that not only empower customers but democratise those insights for the entire industry, helping inform strategy, improve performance and navigate ongoing and fast-paced change."