Social shopping platform Eyezon launches in UK

On-demand shopping platform Eyezon has expanded in the UK, bringing its real-time, e-commerce live streaming service to a new market.

Designed as a “one-stop digital solution”, Eyezon focuses on a customer-first approach, through personalised shopping experiences that recreate a physical store in the digital sphere. The platform connects shoppers with retail sales agents, friends, family and product experts via live streaming, allowing for human interaction when buying items.

Launched in Russia in 2019, the e-commerce solution currently counts Adidas and The Body Shop among its client list, as well as De’Longhi, Panasonic and LG.

“The UK is a key territory in which to demonstrate our number one priority - the breaking down of customer experience barriers that typically result from traditional e-commerce platforms,” said Eyezon’s COO and co-founder, Maria Tikhonova, in a release. “Our unique proprietary technology mitigates against what we see as the commodification of the customer journey. It helps retailers move away from on-demand transactions to on-demand customer experience and facilitates quicker purchasing decisions for consumers.”

According to the company, Eyezon’s technology enables purchase decisions that are 15 to 100 times faster than traditional industry benchmarks, significantly reducing the length of the customer journey.

The EMEA expansion will be headed by Pedro Guimarães, who has been hired as the company’s head of business development based in London. Guimarães comes directly from his position as enterprise sales manager at Foundry.

During the first quarter of 2022, the company plans to enable a number of products in the region, including Eyezon showrooms, broadcasts, live analytics, ads and a see live feature. The implementation of these products will allow clients to utilise touchpoint-agnostic live shopping experiences into their e-commerce site.

Furthermore, Eyezon is preparing to launch a peer-to-peer review solution, later in the year, enabling past buyers to engage potential buyers.

“At the moment, retailers’ pursuit of big data is leading to bad traffic,” said Dragorad Knezi, CEO and co-founder. “This is to the detriment of retailers and consumers alike. Eyezon enhances AI to achieve high customer loyalty rather than diminishing it.”