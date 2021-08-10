Soho Home Studio to open debut flagship in September

Soho House is opening a flagship for its homeware brand, Soho Home, after signing a five-year lease with Cadogan, the family business which owns and operates 93 acres of Chelsea and Kensington.

Located on the corner of Duke of York Square and King’s Road, Soho Home will offer a new retail concept for interiors, providing interior design services, a programme of workshops and events, and rotating exhibitions, alongside selling its Soho Home collection.

The 6,000 square foot flagship will open in a previous chapel and will showcase Soho Home’s range of handcrafted furniture, luxury textiles, lighting, and tableware.

A highlight will be the new interior design service, Soho Home Design, from the team behind Soho House. The service will provide expert guidance for room styling and colour selection through to a wider redesign, all tailored to each individual and home. This service is currently exclusive to Soho Home+ members.

Aalish Yorke-Long, managing director at Soho Home, said in a statement: “I am excited to be opening our first Soho Home Studio in London in September. This is the first time our members and customers have been able to experience the full Soho Home collection in one space and meet with our expert team of interior designers, who will work with them to bring the Soho House interiors aesthetic into their own home.

“The Studio draws on all the best elements of the Soho House lifestyle; customers can eat, drink, create and enjoy a series of events. We were drawn to the beauty of this historic building and its fantastic location, we look forward to joining the neighbourhood.”

Claire Barber, director of asset management at Cadogan, added: “Soho Home captures the excitement and enduring appeal of physical retail – beautiful, tactile products combined with outstanding hospitality and constantly inspiring experiences. Needless to say, they will be a wonderful addition to the neighbourhood and we look forward to welcoming them to Chelsea in September.”