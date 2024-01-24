London-based clothing alterations and repairs platform Sojo, which connects users with local seamster businesses, has opened its first permanent concession in Oxford Street's Selfridges.

The B-Corp-certified fashion-tech platform, founded by Josephine Philips in 2021, will offer repair and alterations from its concession located within the womenswear department on the third floor of the luxury department store.

Sojo will offer appointments and walk-ins the opportunity to shorten and lengthen hems to waist cinching and upsizing, as well as give old clothing a new lease of life, from zip replacement and denim patching to repairing holes in knitwear. Pricing for services starts at 5 pounds.

While the concession will have Sojo tailors on-site, the clothing repair and alterations platform said that most services would be completed at its East London studio to be collected from store, or home delivered via Sojo’s emission’s free delivery service within one week.

Sojo Selfridges AI generated campaign Credits: Sojo

Commenting on the opening, Josephine Philips, founder and chief executive of Sojo, said in a statement: “We had the most incredible engagement and uptake when we had our one month pop-up at the Selfridges corner shop last year and I’m really excited that we’re now back with a permanent concession to be able to provide an in-person repair and tailoring experience at the heart of London’s retail.”

Sojo launches as part of a new Reselfridges destination at Selfridges London, which aims to make repair, resale and rental a core role in Selfridges’ visionary target of 45 percent of transactions coming from circular products or services by 2030.