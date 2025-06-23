Sojo to expand to France following opening of new repair hubs in London

Repair platform Sojo is set to soon make its international debut in France on the heels of opening new service hubs in two of London’s Westfield shopping centres.

The company is set to launch its repair and alteration service ‘Fix & Fit’ at both Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City on June 25.

Here, customers can book tailoring, repair or refitting services, either in-store or online, bringing garments directly to the workshops where in-house tailors will handle their requests.

Customers can also visit the sites for free consultations, and will be able to opt to either collect their finished garments in person or have them delivered to their home.

It marks a new venture into a physical realm for Sojo, which had previously only operated through a door-to-door service.

In a statement, founder and CEO of Sojo, Josephine Philips, said: “This is all about integrating a repair culture into the very heart of shopping.

“Clothes deserve to be loved, worn and re-worn, and we’re making it simpler than ever for people to embrace that.”

The move into in-person experiences isn’t the only new Sojo will be delving into. The company also revealed that it will be making its first international steps via France, where it will launch at Westfield Les 4 Temps in Paris. A specific launch date or further details have not yet been disclosed.