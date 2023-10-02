Sook to takeover unit on Liverpool One’s Upper South John Street

Sook, the pop-up retail space operator, is taking over a unit on Liverpool One’s Upper South John Street, marking the brand’s first foray into the North-West.

The 1,250-square-foot pop-up will operate for three months and will offer leases ranging from three days to a month, “providing a blank canvas for businesses to engage with customers in their own bricks-and-mortar presence”.

The space will be fitted out with digital display boards, screens, and fixtures and be fully customisable to suit individual retailer requirements. Sook will supply brands with a range of data analytics and digital planning tools, giving tenants information on how best to use the space and operate with optimum efficiency.

John Hoyle, chief executive and founder of Sook, said in a statement: “The shift to the digital world has given life to so many online brands that now want to interact with their customers in a physical space. Whether a brand is dipping its toe in physical retail or trailing a new concept, at Sook we offer a great degree of flexibility and freedom in terms of leasing, giving businesses of any size the chance to expand and develop.

“It is brilliant to have partnered with a landlord who shares our ethos, and taking space at Liverpool One will allow us to continue our mission of reinvigorating the UK’s retail landscape. We can’t wait to make our North-West debut and bring Sook to the region’s exciting businesses.”

Sook added that the Liverpool One pop-up space will provide a variety of uses, including music, artists, workshops, fitness classes, experiential brand campaigns and traditional retailers.

Rob Deacon, senior asset manager at Grosvenor, added: “Supporting all brands from independents and local businesses to established names in retail has always been a huge part of our strategy at Liverpool One and Sook’s unique model allows local brands the opportunity to have a physical presence where they may not have been able to otherwise.

“Having Sook at Liverpool One for the three-month period will showcase a refreshing selection of new brands, and we’re looking forward to seeing the success it will bring to our local and independent businesses.”