Sophie Hulme launches customisation service

British accessories designer Sophie Hulme has opened her first standalone boutique in the Burlington Arcade to coincide with the launch of her new personalisation service.

The 323 square foot boutique, which has been designed in collaboration between Hulme and her husband Ted Swift, features sustainable material sourced from Kvadrat textile studio and made from recycled denim and cotton.

The store houses the brand’s Resort 2018 collection alongside the label’s core styles, with the walls and windows displaying knolled arrangements of deconstructed Sophie Hulme bags, as well as showcasing the full range of personalisation options available in store.

The boutique will be the only place to get Sophie Hulme products personalised in its exclusive in-store only service, where a dedicated personalisation team will advice customers on methods, style, colour, selection and positioning.

Customers can personalise the handbags by adding leather letters, which are crafted from stacked, compacted saddle leather. These Leather Letters launched exclusively with the Resort 2018 collection and are available with ten signature styles across a palette of eight colours.

There is also the option to have hand-painted personalisation by acclaimed sign writer, Mark MacDonald, as well as leather embossing either gold-foiled or blind on several styles.

Sophie Hulme is also stocked in Harrods, Selfridges, Liberty and Fortnum and Mason in the UK, as well as in Lane Crawford and Harvey Nichols in Asia, Myer in Australia, and in Bloomingdales in the Middle East.

