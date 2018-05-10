Sophie Hulme to open first permanent boutique

British handbag designer Sophie Hulme has signed a 10-year lease on a 710 square foot unit on Chiltern Street to house her full collection of accessories.

The store, part of 110-acre The Portman Estate in Marylebone, will mark the designer’s first permanent boutique and will open this spring.

In addition, menswear brand Dashing Tweeds will be relocating its Mayfair boutique this spring to a 1,200 square foot shop on Dorset Street.

Philip Norris, head of retail at The Portman Estate, said in a statement: “Chiltern Street has established itself as a must-visit for specialist retail, following the arrival of some really exciting stores and the continued success of Marylebone’s independent retailers, such as Grey Flannel.

“We’re pleased to see this extend to the neighbouring Dorset Street with the arrival of Dashing Tweeds. We have no doubt these new stores will complement the offer in this corner of Marylebone perfectly.”

Sophie Hulme and Dashing Tweeds will join other fashion and accessory brands on Marylebone’s Chiltern and Dorset Street including Anna Laub’s debut luxury swim and resort wear brand, Prism, homeware and accessories boutique, Mouki Mou, jeweller, Cox and Power, Mats Klingsberg’s Trunk Labs, and menswear brands John Simons, Hamilton and Hare, Sunspel, and Trunk Clothiers.