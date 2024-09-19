Sosandar continues physical retail transition with Arnotts partnership

British womenswear brand Sosandar is continuing its transition into becoming a ‘click-and-mortar’ retailer through a new partnership with Irish department store Arnotts.

Through an expanded relationship, Sosandar will now be offering its products both through Arnotts’ e-commerce site, on which it had already been positioned, and via the company’s physical store in central Dublin.

The decision to build on the duo’s relationship comes as Sosandar looks to cater to the strong demand from Irish customers, adding a physical channel in the region in order to interact with the “well-established customer base”.

It also falls alongside the announcement that the formerly online-only brand had opened its first two stores in Chelmsford and Marlow, as well as an additional plan to open another location in Glasgow-based shopping mall, Metrocentre.

In a regulatory filing, Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, co-CEOs for Sosandar, said: "Arnotts is a well-established and upmarket department store in Dublin, well suited to Sosandar's high quality product range, and we're excited for the opportunity the partnership presents. Our products were well received online with Arnotts and we're delighted to now be able to offer our Irish customers a more personalised in-store shopping experience.

“The launch with Arnotts comes amidst the opening of our first two stores, in the vibrant and affluent towns of Chelmsford and Marlow. The reception since opening has been nothing short of fantastic and we are grateful to the people of Chelmsford and Marlow for giving us such a wonderfully warm welcome."