Space NK upsizes store at Westfield London

British beauty retailer Space NK has unveiled its largest retail store after upsizing its space at Westfield London in White City.

The newly upsized Space NK store is four times the size of the original location at Westfield London, increasing its trading space to 2,500 square feet, allowing it to offer "clear navigation" around the store to make it easy and immersive to shop.

Features of the new store include a make-up play table that allows customers time to discover and try products comfortably and two treatment rooms offering facials with expert therapists and expertise pods. There is also a new fragrance discovery area, the first of its kind in a Space NK store, showcasing an edit of the most coveted fragrance brands.

In addition, the space features a dedicated area for customers to refill their Space NK hand and body empties and a recycling station for used beauty packaging.

Andy Lightfoot, chief executive at Space NK, said in a statement: “We are delighted to open our biggest store yet at Westfield London. The store represents the physical evolution of Space NK; a more customer-centric, welcoming environment with more brands, more choices, and more exclusives all there to be touched and tried together with our expert staff.

“With more stores to come from our business in 2023, we are proud to continue to innovate, with our customer at the heart of everything we do.”

Commenting on the new Space NK store, Kate Orwin, leasing director UK at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, added: “The opening of Space NK’s largest store in its portfolio at Westfield London is testament to our continued investment in our spaces. Health, beauty and wellness is a rapidly growing sector at our London centres and the beauty destination’s new flagship store signals the strength and appeal of the brand’s unique luxury offer and customer experience.”