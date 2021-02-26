Spanish label Hoss Intropia relaunches following acquisition by Tendam

Spanish brand Hoss Intropia, which was acquired by fashion group Tendam in 2019, is returning to the market with its spring/summer 2021 collection.

The label, which was founded in 1994 and positions itself as ‘affordable luxury’, will have its own web store and will also show its collections at shop-in-shops in 20 Spanish flagship stores of Tendam’s Cortefiel and Pedro del Hierro brands as well as at showroom concepts in six other stores.

The brand will then “gradually grow its presence internationally” within department stores and throughout Tendam’s franchisee network.

Hoss Intropia has tapped Alejandra Valero, who was design manager for eight years during its earlier days, to return to the brand “to ensure respect for the essence of Hoss Intropia”.

Valero will be supported by a multidisciplinary team “with years of expertise in the Hoss Intropia universe in the areas of design, visual elements, marketing and communication”.

Marie Castellvi-Dépée, CEO of Cortefiel and Pedro del Hierro, said in a statement: “Hoss Intropia was a fashion classic for women in Spain and internationally. Its romantic-sophisticated bohemian feel exudes a style of its own, setting it apart from the fashion trends of the day.

“We are staying true to its authenticity as we relaunch the brand and take advantage of its obvious compatibility with the rest of Tendam’s brands for women. Hoss Intropia caters to the affordable luxury segment.”