Spanx to launch debut 'pop-up' retail spaces across the US

Iconic shapewear brand Spanx is set to host its inaugural experiential retail series this fall, with pop-up events taking place across the US.

Starting this Friday with its first event in Hudson Yard Square, New York City, the innovative retail space will subsequently set up shop at the Wharf in Washington, DC, on November 4, followed by a launch at Miami's Design District on November 11.

"This is the first time we're bringing Spanx apparel to the public with a retail experience," said Misha Nonoo, chief brand officer of Spanx, in a statement. "It's time."

The retail pop-up comes as the shapewear brand continues to expand its assortment, applying its signature shaping technology into a range that encompassing intimates, jeans, sportswear, outerwear, and more for women.

"At Spanx, we are driven by our commitment to solving shared wardrobe problems and helping women juggle the many roles they take on every day. We create intuitive designs that let her take on her world, her way," added Nonoo.

In honor of Spanx's first retail pop-up space and in line with the brand's mission to empower women, each store will feature artwork by Nigerian-Australian artist Nkosi Ndlovu. Her artwork highlights the diverse facets of the female journey, and shoppers are invited to engage with her interactive art display while browsing the latest Spanx collections.

With each retail pop-up taking place for just one day, shoppers are requested to RSVP via the brand's website for access. Following the three US. pop-ups, Spanx will host a final pop-up at Selfridges in London, the UK, from November 20 to December 22, just in time for the holiday season.