Sports Direct invests in new in-store technology

Sports Direct has confirmed that it is making a seven-figure investment in new in-store technology and digital displays, as part of a three to five-year project to enhance store experience and drive customer engagement.

The retailer has already completed 15 initial installations across multiple Sports Direct, Flannels, Everlast and USC stores using technology provided and installed by digital solutions provider UXG.

This includes video walls installed at Sports Direct storefronts in Hull and Middlesbrough, and sensor-based digital mirrors that play adverts via a digital display and then seamlessly transform into a mirror when a customer approaches have been installed at luxury fashion store Flannels.

In addition, Flannels’ storefronts have also been modernised with full-height video walls and striking store entrances have been created with 4 metre x 2.5 metre LED wall displays.

UXG’s head of development, Paul Midwood, said in a press release: “We pride ourselves on working with Sports Direct to deliver in-store digital solutions. It’s gratifying to have strengthened our relationship with the team, who understand the importance of customer experience on driving footfall, engagement and sales. We look forward to continuing to implement impactful digital solutions with further projects, creating exciting retail environments for their customers moving forward.”

Sports Direct’s premium lifestyle division reported a 42.7 percent increase in revenue for the year ended April 29, 2018, with a turnover of 162.1 million pounds.