Sports Direct opens new store in Preston

Sports Direct has opened a 35,000 square foot store at Deepdale Shopping Park in Preston, Lancashire.

The new store, which opened on August 6, houses a Sports Direct, as well as USC, Evans Cycles, Game, and a Belong esports arena.

James France, group head of real estate at Frasers Group, said in a release: “With each new store opening, we continue to establish ourselves as the leading destination for sports and lifestyle.

“Our expansion plans for the UK and Europe are huge, and we’re delighted to be opening new stores in key markets as we continue to invest significantly into physical retail.”