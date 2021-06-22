Sports Direct opens revamped Oxford Street flagship

Sports Direct has reopened its Oxford Street flagship store following a 10 million pound refurbishment.

The 50,000 square foot space, which was first opened in 2014, has been given “a modern, innovative, and sleek” new look and comes as part of Frasers Group’s wider elevation strategy.

The store features curated activation spaces and interactive experiences, as well as dedicated areas for football, running, outdoor and specialist sports, alongside men’s, women’s and kidswear.

Frasers Group’s head of elevation Michael Murray said the renovated store reflects the group’s “new vision and purpose”.

“This is a pivotal moment in an era of massive change; bringing to life our elevation strategy in a physical space, not least, in a globally recognised retail destination,” Murray said in a release.