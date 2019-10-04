Sports Direct's luxury mini-chain Frasers to debut in Wolverhampton

Sports Direct is to debut its new Frasers multi-brand store concept in a 94,000-square-foot flagship store in the Mander Centre, Wolverhampton.

The multi-level store will become home to Frasers, Flannels, Sports Direct & USC brands, when its current occupier Debenhams departs in early 2020.

Plans for the new 'up market' Frasers stores were revealed in May, with Sports Direct reportedly planning to transform up to seven House of Fraser stores into Frasers stores in a move that would allow the high street retailer to explore the luxury end of the market.

Jonathan Ratnage, retail sector specialist at UK-based private equity real estate manager, Benson Elliot, said: “We are delighted to welcome Frasers to the Mander Centre. This is terrific news for our loyal shoppers who will see a significant upgrade in our premium brand line up. This long-term commitment signifies the confidence major brands have in both Wolverhampton and the Mander Centre as the city’s pre-eminent customer destination.

"The Mander team work hard to give all our customers good reasons to shop locally in the city where they live and work. The new Frasers offering will serve to broaden the city centre’s appeal across a wider catchment area, supporting and sustaining jobs and investment into the future.”

Michael Murray, head of elevation at Sports Direct International, said: “We are really proud to have secured this retail destination in the heart of Wolverhampton and look forward to bringing our new elevated multi-brand concept to the Mander Centre in 2020.”