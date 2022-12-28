Sports Direct to open Dublin flagship at former Debenhams site

Frasers Group is to open a new Sports Direct flagship store on Henry Street in Dublin.

The group will take over a 200,000 square foot space which is currently occupied by Inditex’s Zara and formerly by Debenhams prior to its collapse.

Ger Wright, Frasers Group’s managing director of sports, said in a statement seen by Retail Gazette: “Dublin is a strategic market for the group, and this site will allow us to grow our presence in Ireland as we continue to expand and deliver our elevation strategy.

“Not only does this acquisition bolster our commitment to the Irish market, but it further demonstrates our dedication to re-inventing retail and injecting new life into high streets across the UK and Europe.”

It comes after Frasers Group earlier this month announced it had acquired 15 premium fashion brands from rival JD Sports.

Brands included in the deal are Tessuti, Base Childrenswear, Missy Empire, Choice, Clothingsites, Cricket, Giulio, Kids Cavern, Nicholas Deakins, Pretty Green, Prevu Studio, Rascal Clothing, Scotts, Watch Shop, and Topgrade Sportswear.