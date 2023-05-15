Sports Direct upsizes store at Glasgow’s Braehead Centre

Sports Direct, the discount sportswear retailer part of the Frasers Group, has relocated and upsized its retail presence at Glasgow’s Braehead Centre.

The new store is located on the upper level and now spans 20,000 square feet, doubling its retail space to house sportswear for men, women, and kids.

Sports Direct has also added a dedicated area for its USC premium lifestyle brand, featuring denim, urban fashion, accessories and footwear, as well as a Game concession offering the latest games, consoles and accessories.

James France, group head of real estate at Frasers Group, said in a statement: “We are delighted to open our Braehead Sports Direct store and bring a new and enhanced shopping destination to the centre.

“As we continue to expand our store portfolio across the UK, our ethos and commitment remain the same; we offer consumers the very best brands and an unrivalled product choice, as we aim to become the number one sports retailer in Europe.”

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, which manages the Braehead Centre, added: “Sports Direct is a valued, long-standing tenant and much loved by our shoppers. The brand’s decision to open a new store reflects the success of the relationship to date and is also indicative of the continued appeal of physical retail more broadly.

“We are delighted that this expansion will also bring USC and Game into the store. These well-loved names will further enhance the offer, providing customers with even more choice.”