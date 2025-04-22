Sportswear brand Lululemon opens first two stores in Antwerp and Brussels

The Canadian sportswear brand Lululemon is set to establish itself on Belgian high streets. Lululemon announced in a press release that it is opening its first two stores in Antwerp and Brussels this summer.

In Antwerp, Lululemon has chosen Meir as its location. The sportswear brand will offer products for men and women in various categories - from yoga to running, and from tennis to golf. After the Antwerp store, the opening in the Brussels shopping district of Toison d’Or will follow.

Both stores will also serve as meeting places. Community events will be organised regularly. The store openings in Antwerp and Brussels are also part of Lululemon’s licensing and distribution agreement with the Arion Group.