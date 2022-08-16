Sprayground opens immersive pop-up in New York City

Streetwear brand Sprayground has opened its biggest pop-up shop to date in New York City’s Time Square, which will close with a catwalk show during New York Fashion Week in September.

The pop-up, housed in the centre of Times Square, is open until September 5 and offers customers an immersive time travel experience featuring its ‘back to school’ collection.

The design is "eye-catching and instagrammable," explains the brand, and features its artistic sculptures, including futuristic robotic fixtures and one of the largest T-Rex statues in the world.

Image: Sprayground

Sprayground has opened the pop-up to house its ‘back to school’ collection, featuring more than 100 new products, including ready-to-wear apparel and bags, alongside exclusive items that will only be available to buy at the shop.

The month-long opening will have a full line-up of exciting activities from collaboration activations from Nickelodeon, Marvel, and Harlem Globetrotters, before ending with an exclusive catwalk show during New York Fashion Week on September 8.

Sprayground started as a rebel travel company in 2010 by David Bendavid as a cure to "the boring and mundane bags that dominated the market" by combining art, design, music, and travel into fashion. The brand has since evolved into travel luggage, outerwear, and footwear, with products becoming collectible items as they are all produced in limited runs and never made again.

Image: Sprayground