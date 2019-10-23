SSENSE launches its first global shopping app

Montreal-based e-commerce platform SSENSE has launched its first shopping app, available globally on iOS devices. The app was designed to extend and enhance the shopping experience that consumers are familiar with on the retailer's website.

Users can explore over 40,000 styles from 500 designers on SSENSE's app, which is intuitively tailored to each individual user. The app's homepage offers hyper-personalized product recommendations comprised based on the user's preferences and shopping history. The more a shopper uses the app, the more recommendations will be tailored to his or her preferences.

The company's in-house data science, engineering and product teams built each recommendation model and algorithm for the app. SSENSE had spoken directly to its consumers when developing the technology to determine how to best deliver what shoppers wanted. Features in the app include a mobile-specific continuous scroll tool for further product discovery and an enhanced sorting catalogue with intuitive search filters.

SSENSE's app is available to download through the Apple App store in English, French, Japanese and Mandarin.

Image: SSENSE