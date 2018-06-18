St James Dover boosts footfall across town centre

The newly opened St James Dover retail and leisure development, which includes Marks and Spencer Food and Trespass, has boosted footfall across the whole town centre, in the three months since opening.

According to Springboard footfall figures, compiled for Dover District Council, footfall in the town centre, excluding St James, has risen by 57.59 percent. This figure contrasts the end of January, prior to St James opening, with weekly average data since mid-April.

With the peak weak to date, week commencing April 16, 2018, seeing footfall surge by almost 77 percent compared to the start of 2018.

The 53.25 million pounds, 157,000 square foot St James Dover development is located on the A20, the main road leading to the Port of Dover, and is anchored by Next and M&S Foodhall. It also features a six-screen Cineworld, a 108-bed Travelodge and 24-hours-a-day Anytime Fitness and parking for 445 cars.

Owned by Legal and General Investment Management, Real Assets, the St James Dover has had a phased opening, starting with Cineworld, which opened its doors on March 9, this was followed by ten others including M&S Foodhall, The Food Warehouse by Iceland, Nando’s, Anytime Fitness, Costa Coffee and Travelodge, with anchor Next set to open in July.

Some 90 percent, by floor area, of the development is now let or in solicitors’ hands, with a further 6,800 square foot in negotiations, states the development owners.

Alex Mountford, asset manager at Legal and General Investment Management, Real Assets, said in a press release: “The overriding vision for St James remains to create a catalyst for the regeneration of the town as a whole, attracting more visitors, better brands and greater choice.

“We’re a long-term investor in Dover with a vested interest in the future prosperity of the town. By attracting people to visit St James Dover, we can encourage them to explore the whole town centre, benefiting everyone.”

Councillor Keith Morris, leader of Dover District Council, added: “These early figures point to a very encouraging start for St James, and underline our premise that the development would attract footfall to the traditional high street. Thanks to St James we have attracted new names to Dover, and ensured that brands looking to expand into larger, more modern premises, have stayed in the town.”

Image: courtesy of St James Dover