Stance to open first store outside of the US

London - Premium basic apparel brand, Stance, has confirmed that it will open its first bricks-and-mortar store outside of the US in Covent Garden, London next month.

Stance, which embraces ‘the uncommon thread’ as its mantra, has secured a 2,004 square foot unit on Neal Street, over two floors. The apparel brand will use the ground floor as its retail store, while the basement level is being transformed into a gallery and event space, which will open early in 2019.

The store will be designed by an in-house team with artwork created by global athletes and will showcase the brand’s range of products including socks, underwear and the launch of their duel-gender t-shirt range.

Paul Zaengle, executive vice president of retail at Stance said in a statement: “The UK is the obvious next step for us and we can’t wait to bring our retail experience to loyal customers there and introduce the brand to new ones.

“With 44 million visitors to Covent Garden each year, Neal Street is the ideal location for Stance’s debut international location and we can’t wait to plant deeper roots on English soil.”

Founded in California, Stance has amassed over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and is represented by 50 household names, including contributing creative director, Rihanna, English rugby star, Billy Vunipola and NBA star, James Harden, with the brand being the official sock of the NBA.

The apparel brand currently has 10 stores across America, with plans to expand their global bricks-and-mortar footprint, as it is products are currently stocked in more than 60 countries.

Premium basic apparel brand Stance to open store in London’s Covent Garden

Stance’s eight-year journey has made it one of the fast growing premium basic apparel brands and that’s due to its uncommon approach, where the company draws inspiration from a group of athletes, performers, and cultural influencers, which it calls the ‘Punks and Poets’ that includes RunDem founder, Charlie Dark, NBA stars Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade, two-time Masters Champion Bubba Watson, world-renowned mountaineer and photographer Jimmy Chin, back-to-back World Surf League Champion John John Florence, Transworld Rider of the Year Louif Paradis, and US track-and-field pioneer Lauren Fleshman.

Shadé Fadiora, The Mercers’ Company Asset Manager added: “Stance is a remarkable brand with an impressive success story and they will be a great addition to the Mercers’ retail estate. Their decision to launch their UK debut out of the US at this location confirms that Neal Street and the surrounding area of Covent Garden is one of the top retail destinations in the capital, and indeed the UK.”

Stance joining the line-up at Covent Garden follows a string of recent leasing activity for The Mercers’ Company, including luxury and sustainable footwear brand, Allbirds, opening their debut European store at 121-123 Long Acre earlier this month.

Image: courtesy of Stance