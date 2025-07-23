Starboard Luxury unveils retail offerings onboard The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

Starboard Luxury, the luxury division of Starboard Group, has debuted dedicated high-end retail spaces for Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen, and Piaget onboard The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s newest yacht, Luminara.

The luxury boutique offerings represent the first-at-sea experiences for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and feature an array of exquisite jewellery, Swiss timepieces, and accessories curated by Starboard Luxury.

Stacy Shaw, senior vice president of luxury and resorts at Starboard Group, said in a statement: “Starboard Luxury is honoured to bring together four of the world’s most renowned luxury brands - Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen, Piaget, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“This collaboration marks another expansion of our incredible partnership with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection as we continue to create unparalleled luxury shopping experiences at sea.”

IWC boutique on The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Luminara Credits: Starboard Luxury

Luminara’s luxury retail line-up includes Swiss watches from Cartier and IWC, including selected IWC models that have never been offered at sea before, alongside a selection of fine jewellery and Swiss watches from Piaget.

Starboard Luxury has also created a selection of bespoke experiences for guests during each sailing to highlight each brand’s craftsmanship, storied heritage and signature collections. The boutiques will also offer personalised services, such as private viewings, in-suite appointments and private shopping sessions with knowledgeable brand ambassadors.

Piaget boutique on The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Luminara Credits: Starboard Luxury

Ernesto Fara, president of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, added: “Welcoming Cartier, IWC, and Piaget aboard Luminara reflects our ongoing commitment to creating exceptional, meaningful experiences at sea.

“Through our continued collaboration with Starboard Luxury, we’re able to bring guests closer to some of the world’s most respected luxury maisons - names that share our dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and heritage.”

Starboard Luxury boutique on The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Luminara Credits: Starboard Luxury

Starboard Luxury has also put together an exclusive assortment of luxury and artisanal products, including designer fine jewellery, resortwear, cashmere knits, personal and home accessories, as well as vintage luxury handbags and accessories, and gifts inspired by the destinations the yacht will visit across the Mediterranean, Asia-Pacific, and Alaska.

Highlighted include rare vintage Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags, created as bespoke pieces for private collectors, alongside Stella McCartney designs, limited-edition embroidered clutches from Olympia Le-Tan and jewellery from Oscar de la Renta.

The Luminara launch also introduces an exclusive co-branded Lululemon and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s activewear apparel range for men and women, which has never been offered at sea before.