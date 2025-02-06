Stella McCartney partners with Sony to digitise store fronts

British fashion designer Stella McCartney has teamed up with tech giant Sont to digitise the store fronts of her eponymous brand. Sony’s Bravia Professional Range has been installed in various settings across 11 of McCartney’s global flagship stores, promoting the brand’s winter 2024 collection.

It builds on an existing relationship between McCartney and Sony who had worked together on showcasing the designer’s winter 2024 runway during Paris Fashion Week, for which Bravia products were also used. Akin to the show, the designer wanted to mix screen sizes “to maximise impact”, Sony said, and as such, put to use Bravia BZ40L, BZ35L and BZ30J displays for the stores.

A statement from the fashion brand on the implementation of this technology read: “Our Stella McCartney global flagships our brand essence and experience, so it was vital that our retail store front solution be able to deliver the premium high picture quality needed to showcase the creative energy, fashion and impactful details of our winter 2024 campaign. Not only did Sony’s technology help us bring our vision to life, but they share our values in sustainability and innovation.”

Stores to receive the new window design include those in London, Paris, New York City, Aoyama, Hong Kong, Milan, Madrid, Barcelona, Costa Mesa, Las Vegas and Bal Harbour.