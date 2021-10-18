Stephen Webster wins first Grosvenor Sustainability Award

Contemporary fine jewellery designer Stephen Webster has been named the winner of Grosvenor Britain and Ireland’s first Sustainability Award.

The award was established to celebrate and reward environmental and social leadership across Grosvenor Britain and Ireland’s Mayfair and Belgravia portfolio to reflect what it calls the “increasing opportunity for landlords and occupiers to partner to build a better, more sustainable future”.

Stephen Webster, located on Mount Street, Mayfair in London, impressed the judging panel with the company’s past, present and future commitments to sustainability.

These commitments include sustainably sourcing and repurposing materials for more than ten years and recently developing a target to halve carbon emissions by 2030, which they are working to get approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

The jewellery company also holds its supply chain to the highest standards and procures renewable energy for its premises, and in 2022, the business will launch Green Pensions, source IRMA recycled gold and increase the sustainability of its packaging.

Image: courtesy of Stephen Webster

As winner of the inaugural Grosvenor Sustainability Award, Stephen Webster takes home one year’s supply of green energy worth up to 10,000 pounds and 3,000 pounds towards a digital advertising campaign, which will be created with Grosvenor.

Commenting on winning, Stephen Webster, founder and creative director at Stephen Webster, said in a statement: “The entire team at Stephen Webster are delighted to have won 1st prize at the inaugural Grosvenor Sustainability Awards.

“For several years we have focused on being as sustainable and responsible as possible across all our business practices. Our green team, led by our head of global marketing and sustainability, Samantha Chapman, work tirelessly on this mission and to make sure our clients are part of the journey.”

Image: courtesy of Stephen Webster

Grosvenor recognises tenants with Sustainability Awards

Grosvenor also awarded second place to the Odd Chair Company for addressing sustainability across its buildings, products, and services, including enhancing building insulation through greening, utilising recycled materials in manufacturing, and consolidating deliveries.

While the runner-up award was presented to My Wardrobe HQ, a platform that rents and resells luxury fashion items to reduce waste by 50 percent within five years, and Atis, the health food restaurant in Eccleston Yards, which champions plant-based and seasonal produce and has a mission to reduce food waste.

Amelia Bright, executive director, London Estate at Grosvenor, added: “Delivering on our environmental commitments relies heavily on partnerships with our tenants. We wanted to build a way to celebrate the huge strides made by our tenants to help make Mayfair and Belgravia London’s most sustainable neighbourhoods.

“We were overwhelmed by the quality of the entries, however, Stephen Webster’s vision and track record won us over and we are delighted to announce them as the winner of our first Grosvenor Sustainability Award.”

The awards coincide with Grosvenor publishing its first annual update on its Net Zero Carbon Pathway, which will see it becoming net-zero by 2030. The report showed that across Grosvenor’s business, buildings, developments and supply chain emissions fell by 20 percent in 2020 vs 2019. While lockdowns inevitably impacted building use and emissions, the company stated that it remains on track to meet its 2030 target, noting that collaborations with its tenants is “critical to success”.