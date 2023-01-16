Stetson to open debut UK flagship store

Heritage hat brand Stetson is opening its first UK flagship store in Seven Dials, Covent Garden in London in mid-February.

Located at 58 Neal Street, the new store will span 1,165 square feet and will include an eclectic range of the brand’s signature styles, from its authentic Western wear to country-style outdoor fashion, timeless classics and modern streetwear.

The Seven Dials UK flagship store will “significantly add” to the brand’s pan-European presence and mark a key moment in Stetson’s expansion, explained the brand in the press release.

Sebastian Boekholt, managing director FWS / Stetson Europe, said: “We have been on the hunt for the perfect location to launch our debut UK flagship store, and Seven Dials, with its multi-generational clientele and strong line-up of unique, independent brands, is exactly what we’ve been looking for.

“We are so excited to physically enter the UK market with our first bricks and mortar store and deliver everything Stetson stands for to a new and highly engaged audience.”

Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director at Shaftesbury, added: “Stetson’s debut UK flagship store will add yet another facet to Seven Dials’ strong retail line-up. The fiercely independent brand will sit comfortably alongside likeminded pioneering retailers; Vintage Threads, Route One and the recently opened Absence of Colour, all of which have launched their London flagship stores in the neighbourhood.”