Steve Madden to start with in-store omnichannel experience

As the world shifts from over a year of lockdown, retailers are looking for ways to ensure that their stores can continue to honour the new normal with a switch to omnichannel platforms.

Trend-led shoe brand Steve Madden is the latest to join the long line of retailers harnessing the digital in-store commerce experience. Teaming up with PredictSpring, a Modern POS technology platform, the retailer will be introducing a range of POS omnichannel features, starting with its stores in Mexico.

POS technology brings a number of benefits for both retailers and consumers. Handheld mobile devices not only have the power to make purchases anywhere in a store, but they also provide the store associates with detailed client information, including past purchases and loyalty status. Customers will now have the option to buy online and pick up in the store or buy products online with store associates to then have the products delivered to their homes.

“Consumers are back in stores and omnichannel is more important than ever before,” said Nitin Mangtani, founder and CEO of PredictSpring, in a statement. “With the 2021 holiday season around the corner and consumers actively looking to engage with brands, now is the perfect time for brands to upgrade and connect their in-store and online customer experiences. We are thrilled to be working with a fashion innovator like Steve Madden and excited to align our Modern POS with their forward-thinking vision for the brand.”