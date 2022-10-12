Stine Goya opens its first store outside of Denmark in London

Copenhagen-based fashion label Stine Goya has opened its first store in London, marking its first outside of Denmark, as the brand looks to focus on growing in the UK.

Located at 45 Beak Street, the store showcases the brand’s mission to “bring happiness and joy to audiences through colourful dressing” and launches with its autumn/winter 2022 collection.

The opening comes at a time of rapid growth for the brand, founded and led by creative director Stine Goya and her husband and chief executive Thomas Hertz. It marks the second step in the brand’s UK-focused strategy, following the opening of its dedicated showroom space at 180 The Strand in May 2022, which holds private press and buying appointments.

Commenting on the opening, Goya said in a statement: “What a surreal feeling it is to finally fling open the doors of our very first store outside of Denmark. We offer this new space – our London home – to the community as a place of inspiration and joy for all.”

The brand has three stores in its home market of Denmark, across Copenhagen and Aarhus, and is stocked in more than 400 retailers globally.