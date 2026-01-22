Stitch Fix launches new Compliment Guarantee to help boost confidence

Online personal styling service Stitch Fix has launched a new guarantee to help reinforce the notion that great style goes further than just clothes, but that it is also about showing up confidently.

Introduced ahead of National Compliments Day on January 24, Stitch Fix has introduced a ‘Compliment Guarantee.’ Designed to combat the second-guessing of an outfit before leaving the house, when clients work with a Stitch Fix stylist, they now have the guarantee to receive a compliment on the outfit sent within 30 days of their Stitch Fix delivery. If not, then their next Stitch Fix is free.

The guarantee is backed by data from the online personal styling service, which found that two in three people feel more validated when receiving a real-life, in-person outfit compliment than online via social media.

60 percent of Stitch Fix clients state that receiving a compliment inspires them to pass one on, creating a positive ripple effect of kindness, with close to half stating that receiving outfit compliments boosts confidence and motivation, including at work.

The new ‘Compliment Guarantee’ comes as Stitch Fix continues to introduce new experiences to offer its clients more personalized ways to shop, including Stitch Fix Vision, a visual styling experience powered by gen AI, Stylist Connect, a two-way platform that strengthens the bond between clients and stylists, combined with Family Accounts that simplify shopping for the whole household under one account.