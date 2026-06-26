StockX launches 'Listings' for the sale of secondhand sneakers and apparel

StockX has launched another new feature, Listings, a new marketplace dedicated to the sale of secondhand sneakers and apparel. The launch comes as StockX continues to expand and builds on the opening of its first permanent store in NYC and the upcoming launch of StockX Live, a live shopping experience set to debut this summer.

The new addition sees StockX position itself as a “multi-experience” platform with three distinct shopping experiences: StockX Verified, the original curated catalogue of new products authenticated by StockX or shipped from a StockX Verified Seller; StockX Listings, a peer-to-peer listings marketplace for secondhand and vintage products; and StockX Live, the upcoming real-time interactive shopping format.

“When we started StockX, the idea was simple: create a marketplace built on trust, data, and transparency. That core hasn’t changed, but we’ll now be able to provide our customers with a wider selection of the products they love, and the ability to sell products they’ve previously purchased faster than ever before,” said Greg Schwartz, StockX CEO, in a statement.

All backed by StockX’s buyer promise, the new feature, StockX Listings, aims to address listing speed and seller complexity, two of the main pressure points in resale. To help sellers, StockX Listing uses AI-powered photo analysis and auto-matching technology that is built on a decade of proprietary data to enable listings in seconds, with zero fees at launch and full sale-price retention.

To aid buyers, grouped product pages display multiple listings of the same item, alongside StockX’s signature market data adapted for used products, with optional verification available on eligible items, making it easy to find what they’re looking for.

Trust and the platform’s infrastructure around it remain central. Every seller must be identity-verified before listing, and payments are held in escrow until delivery is confirmed. “Our customers are already buying and selling vintage and secondhand products, and they’ve been telling us they wanted this from StockX,” said Peter Curran, senior vice president and head of global business operations at StockX, in a statement.

“So the question for us was never whether we’d build this, but how to do it in a way that felt true to who we are as a platform. For buyers, we wanted to deliver a more organized shopping experience, just like we did when we introduced single product pages to the resale market 10 years ago. For sellers, it meant building new AI photo analysis tech to offer a listing experience that is the fastest in the market. What we’ve built isn’t just a new feature — it’s a new business model, and one we’re genuinely excited to put in our customers’ hands.”

The new StockX Listings is now live.