StockX launches Mystery Boxes with verified inventory

StockX has launched yet another new feature, Mystery Boxes, as the online marketplace looks to capitalize on the rise of surprise-based ecommerce.

As of July 9, customers across the United States can purchase Mystery Boxes on StockX, boxes of unknown products that have been sourced directly from the marketplace’s pre-verified inventory. Divided into clear price tiers, with the odds shared upfront, StockX guarantees that each item in its Mystery Boxes will meet or exceed the purchase price prior to processing fees. In addition, the price of each box is also based on current sales data from the platform, reflecting real-time demand and resale value.

“Our platform was built on the idea that more information creates more trust, and StockX Mystery Boxes are no different,” said Greg Schwartz, CEO at StockX, in a statement. “As we designed the product, we didn’t want to prioritize excitement at the cost of clarity. We know that when customers trust the value, they get more from the experience, so we’re giving them surprise-based commerce without the typical tradeoffs found in the category.”

The new Mystery Boxes are divided across several product categories including sneakers, apparel, accessories and collectibles, offering StockX customers access to a broad range of products. In order to purchase a Mystery Box on StockX, customers can browse themed packs across the categories before selecting a price point. Then they can review the odds and value tiers before completing their purchase.

Once a purchase has been completed, will customers be able to see what they bought and its market value. From there, they can decide if they wish to send the Mystery Box to themselves or sell it back to StockX for credit, for approximately 80 to 90 percent of the product’s current market value on StockX. If customers do not make a decision, the Mystery Box will be shipped to their address on file within one business day.

StockX's Mystery Box launch taps into a growing global market. The 'blind box' segment was valued at 10.09 billion US dollars in 2023 and is projected to reach 16.20 billion US dollars by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4 percent between 2024 and 2032, according to data from Accio. Within the US, the apparel mystery box and subscription fashion market is worth several billion dollars, sitting inside a wider subscription box industry that generates tens of billions in revenue, with clothing and fashion listed among its fastest-growing segments.

However, this mystery box niche does face challenges, as return rates run high at 12 to 25 percent, largely due to unpredictable sizing and style, according to IMARC Group. StockX aims to roll out its Mystery Boxes offering on additional platforms and markets outside of the US within the coming months.